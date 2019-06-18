Southern California mayor pleads not guilty to DUI

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of El Centro has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence following his arrest last month.

Prosecutors allege Mayor Edgard Garcia had a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit when he was pulled over May 7 by an El Centro police officer.

KSWT-TV reports Garcia was arraigned Tuesday morning.

The news station cites police records that say Garcia refused to a take a field sobriety test.

He is expected back in court August 5.

El Centro is a city of 42,000 people about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego.