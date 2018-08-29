Southern California girl slain, father held

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California girl is dead after an attack allegedly carried out by her father.

Garden Grove police say the 11-year-old girl was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and her 36-year-old mother was shot and stabbed but is in stable conditions.

Police say the father has self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody.

Two boys, ages 2 and 6, were unharmed.

No names have been released.