Southeast Missouri mother charged in daughter's death

BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old southeast Missouri woman whose boyfriend is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter is now charged in connection to the child's death.

Scott County authorities say Amanda Bramlett, of Benton, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Two of the counts relate to the child's death and the third involves injuries suffered by her 5-year-old son.

Her daughter, Kennley Elizabeth May Bramlett, died Saturday at the family's home. Amanda Bramlett's boyfriend, 25-year-old Raymond Bradley Dejournett, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and four other counts.

The Southeast Missourian reports prosecutors say Bramlett knew Dejournett had abused her children but allowed him to watch her children Saturday while she was gone.

Authorities say Dejournett is the father of one of Bramlett's six children, a 2-month-old child.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com