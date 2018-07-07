South Dakota attorney general considers his future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's attorney general says he'll set aside his political future after experiencing a month of highs and lows.

Marty Jackley was defeated in the Republican governor primary in June by Kristi Noem, the Argus Leader reported. He then won a victory after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to uphold South Dakota's online sales tax law, only to have a Sioux Falls jury deal him a blow by acquitting a woman accused in a high-profile embezzlement case.

Jackley said his family will help him decide on his next steps following the primary defeat.

"The only decision we've made as a family is I'm staying in South Dakota," he said.

He said he'll likely set aside his political future for now and will also step out of the spotlight.

"It's probably time for me to follow a different path," he said. "I'm never going to say never, but I want to watch my kids play more baseball games, volleyball games and basketball games, and I wouldn't mind taking my wife on a date."

Jackley said that while he won't completely close the door on politics, he'll most likely return to politics in support of others instead of running as a candidate.

"If I truly believe somebody needs that help, and they'll serve the people of their area well, I'm willing to step up," he said. "That might be my step back into politics, to help good people get elected."

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com