South Carolina widow reaches settlement in chase death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The widow of a South Carolina firefighter struck and killed during a chase involving a sheriff's deputy has settled a lawsuit.

News outlets reported Amber Childs Howard was awarded $225,000 in her lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Her husband, North Greenville fire Lt. Jordan Howard, was killed in a 2015 crash as a deputy chased a pickup truck that hit the firefighter's motorcycle.

Deputies were chasing the pickup truck because it had struck an officer earlier and was going 90 mph.

Amber Howard's lawsuit said the chase should have been called off before her husband was killed.

John William Kennedy of Greer pleaded guilty attempted murder, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident, and other charges. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.