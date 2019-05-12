South Carolina teens charged in string of crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three South Carolina teenagers face charges including attempted murder in a string of recent crimes.

The State newspaper reports that the crimes include an armed robbery, shots fired at a home and vehicle break-ins in Columbia. The names of the teens weren't released because of their age — two are 14 and one is 16.

Columbia police say one of the 14-year-olds had a gun and tried to rob another teen and 9-year-old child on April 24, and the two 14-year-olds shot at them when they fled.

Police say about an hour later the 16-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds fired at a home where a woman was inside with two children.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the teens were also involved in 47 vehicle break-ins early Thursday.