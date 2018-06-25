South Carolina man gets life in prison for killing, kidnap

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a man and the kidnapping of the victim's friend.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported Tyrone Anthony Wallace Jr. of St. Helena Island was sentenced Friday in Beaufort.

Wallace was convicted in the 2015 death of Vernon Steve. Wallace also got a 25-year sentence in the abduction of one of Steve's friends.

Steve's burned remains were found beside a road on St. Helena Island about three weeks after he was reported missing by family members.

Prosecutors say Wallace and Varsheen Smith had held a friend of Steve's at gunpoint, demanding to know where Steve was.

Smith was sentenced to 25 years in prison in February when he was convicted of kidnapping.

