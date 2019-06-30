https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Son-of-Nevada-s-AG-arrested-on-suspicion-of-14062283.php
Son of Nevada's AG arrested on suspicion of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the son of Nevada's attorney general has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jail records show 26-year-old Avery Ford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday.
It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal says Ford is facing a first-time, misdemeanor domestic battery charge.
Ford is out of jail after posting a $3,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.
His father is Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
A spokeswoman for the AG says Ford's office won't be commenting about the arrest.
