Social media did in Yellowstone lion poachers

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Social media posts helped authorities find and prosecute several Montana mountain lion hunters for illegally killing a lion in Yellowstone National Park.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that photos they shared via Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, including publicly accessible images, were deleted, but not before other hunters recognized the landscape and alerted game wardens.

Austin Peterson, Trey Junhke and Corbin Simmons, all from Livingston, Montana, all pleaded guilty to illegally killing the lion in the park.

On May 3 a federal judge ordered the three to pay restitution, sentenced them to three years of unsupervised probation and stripped them of their hunting and fishing privileges for three years.

