Snake River prison on lockdown after assault on staff

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — An Ontario, Oregon prison was placed on lockdown hours after an inmate allegedly assaulted a staff member.

KTVB-TV reports that officials with the Snake River Correctional Institution say the assault happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

The staff member was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Seven other security personnel who responded to the assault were taken to the hospital but have since been released.