Small fire at Massachusetts rabbi's home deemed 'suspicious'

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Boston suburb are investigating the circumstances around a suspicious fire at a rabbi's home and are looking for someone spotted on a neighbor's surveillance video.

According to a statement Wednesday, firefighters and police responded to the Arlington home at about 11 p.m. Saturday after the homeowner called to say the fire alarms went off and he smelled smoke.

Firefighters found a small fire on the exterior wood shingles and quickly extinguished it. Damage was minor and no one was hurt.

Rabbi Avi Burkiet tells WFXT-TV the fire was "unsettling," but he hasn't received any threats and he doesn't want to jump to conclusions.

Authorities released video from a neighbor's home that appears to show someone walking away from the rabbi's home at the approximate time of the fire.