Slovenian police probe armed group after video appears

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian police say they have launched an investigation after video footage and photos appeared on social media of a group of armed, masked men led by a right-wing former presidential candidate.

Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar said Tuesday authorities will not tolerate the existence of any parallel armed groups in Slovenia.

The video showing several dozen masked men training in a field in military-like outfits and holding axes and rifles has sparked concerns in the small European Union nation.

Nationalist politician Andrej Sisko has confirmed the existence of the group that he described as guards of the Stajerska region in the northeast of the country. Sisko, who ran in last year's presidential election, is known for his anti-immigrant stance.

Slovenia's top officials have condemned the group.