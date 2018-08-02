Slain Milwaukee officer hailed as hero at funeral









OAK CREEK, Wis. (AP) — A fallen Milwaukee policeman was remembered as a devoted family man, a man of faith and an inspiring officer at his funeral.

Thousands of mourners turned out Wednesday to honor Officer Michael Michalski. The 52-year-old officer was shot and killed by a suspect as police tried to make an arrest a week ago.

The officer's 19-year-old son, John Michalski, told the crowd he's still coming to terms with the fact the man he "admired and loved since Day One" is no longer alive.

Gov. Scott Walker called Michalski "a hero not just for how he died, but for how he lived."

The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Michalski was the type of officer he wished he could clone, because he did his job so well.