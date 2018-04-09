Sisters sentenced for alleged role in bar fight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two sisters from Massachusetts charged with beating a woman unconscious outside a Springfield bar have been sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to undergo anger management counseling.

The Republican newspaper reports that 22-year-old Danielle Martin and 27-year-old Jessica Martin were sentenced last week after pleading to sufficient facts for a guilty finding to reduced charges of assault and battery.

If they comply with probation conditions, the charges will be dismissed.

Prosecutors say the sisters left a 25-year-old woman unconscious after a fight outside Rory Fitzgerald's bar in 2016. Their lawyers said the Martins acted in self-defense.

The victim says the Martins were looking for her because she was close to elder sister's ex-boyfriend.

The victim was diagnosed with a concussion.

