Sioux Falls police searching for suspects in man's shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the leg.
Authorities were approached Saturday night by a man who said he was shot in central Sioux Falls.
The Argus Leader reports the man told police he was shot when a gun was fired into the ground. Police say the wound was not life-threatening.
Police say the suspect or suspects left the area in a late model silver or gray sedan.
