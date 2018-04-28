Sioux Falls man sentenced to 25 years on meth charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who was convicted of dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Jaunte Berry pleaded guilty in October to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Authorities say Berry mailed several pounds of meth and marijuana from Sacramento, California, to Sioux Falls. A search of his Sioux Falls residence discovered about 68 grams of meth, more than a pound of marijuana and a firearm.

Berry was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release.