Sioux Falls man gets 20 years for raping 15-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge says a Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl must serve 20 years in prison.

The Argus Leader reports that David Counts was arrested in September 2017, after police said he forced the teenage daughter of a family friend to drink beer before sexually assaulting her. He pleaded guilty in April to third-degree rape.

The victim detailed the night of the assault in her 15-minute testimony to the court. She said Counts "does not belong in society." The victim's mother said Counts has brought a "rain of destruction" upon her family.

Defense attorney Aaron Fox said Counts has accepted responsibility for his actions and was remorseful. FOx asked the judge to consider his client's continual struggles with alcohol.

