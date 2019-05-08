Sioux Falls day care worker accused of assaulting 2-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls day care worker faces assault charges for allegedly hitting a 2-year-old in the face with her knee.

Twenty-six-year-old Alysha Marie Lewis is charged with aggravated assault and abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.

The Argus Leader reports Lewis was arrested on a warrant. She's been in jail since late April on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to an affidavit, the Department of Social Services notified police on April 25 of an injury to a child at the day care.

The boy had a "deep laceration" on his face. The affidavit says a manager at the day care identified Lewis as the person who "caused the victim's injury."

Lewis is due back in court in August. A message for her attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com