Single-car crash kills 1 on Maine Turnpike

WELLS, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash near the southern end of the Maine Turnpike that killed one person.

Police say the crash took place in the northbound lane near the border of Wells and Ogunquit at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. They have yet to name the person who died in the crash.

Police say the man who was killed was a passenger in the car. A male driver was taken to Maine Medical Center for injuries that did not appear life threatening. They say the two men both appear to be from outside the state and early indications are that speed was a factor.

The crash happened when the car hit a median guardrail, crossed the northbound lanes and slammed into trees.