Sierra Vista man fatally shoots self during police standoff

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A standoff between a Sierra Vista man and police ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Sierra Vista police say they received a domestic violence call to a home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found a man in a wheelchair trying to flee the residence after an argument with his adult son.

The man told police his son, 33-year-old Christopher Nicolson, had threatened him with a handgun and then fired one round. Neither was injured.

Officers got the elder man to safety and then erected a perimeter around the home.

A SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Nicolson for more than three hours.

With the aid of robots, officers entered the home and found Nicolson dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say it's not clear when he fired the weapon.