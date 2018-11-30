Shootout between two vehicles is deadly

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A shootout between two vehicles on Milwaukee north side has ended fatally.

Police say a 33-year-old man started shooting at a vehicle about 9 p.m. Thursday. A person in the vehicle returned gunfire, striking the man. He fled from the shootout but later crashed and died on the way to the hospital.

Authorities say the man who returned gunfire stayed on the scene and was arrested. Police continue to investigate.