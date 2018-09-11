Shootout at Detroit store leaves robber dead, guard wounded

DETROIT (AP) — A shootout at a store in Detroit has left a robbery suspect dead and a security guard wounded.

Police say two men went into the Family Dollar store on the city's west side Monday night and demanded money from the cash register. Police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood tells The Detroit News that the guard confronted them and exchanged gunfire with one of them.

Police say one of the men died and the guard was hospitalized in critical condition. Names weren't immediately released. The second man fled in a vehicle.

WJBK-TV reports customers and employees were inside the store at the time. The attempted robbery and shooting are under investigation.