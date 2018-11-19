https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Sheriff-Woman-shot-man-arrested-on-attempted-13405243.php
Sheriff: Woman shot, man arrested on attempted murder charge
PITTSBORO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a man is expected to be charged with attempted murder in a woman's shooting.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan tells WTVA-TV that Ralph Wayne Longstreet had a Monday court appearance scheduled on the charge.
Pollan says deputies sent to a home Saturday night had found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The sheriff says she had serious injuries, and a helicopter took her to a hospital in Tupelo.
Deputies searched through the night for Longstreet and arrested him Sunday morning.
It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.
