Sheriff: Suspect in theft of trooper's gun arrested

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in western Indiana say they've arrested a suspect in the theft of a handgun from an Indiana State Police trooper's vehicle.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole says the discovery of the suspect occurred while officers were investigating thefts from several vehicles.

Cole tells WTHI-TV the suspect confessed to stealing the handgun. The suspect's name has not been released.

State Police say the trooper's 45-caliber pistol was stolen early Monday when a man broke into his department-issued vehicle in a subdivision in northern Vigo County. The suspect was arrested Tuesday in the nearby Parke County community of Rosedale.

