Sheriff: AWOL Marine, 18, kills grandmother in N Carolina

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old Marine who went AWOL earlier this month has been charged with murder in the death of his grandmother in North Carolina.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp says 74-year-old Sally Evans' body was found Friday near Roanoke Rapids. He did not say how she died.

Tripp says investigators found her grandson Isaiah Caeser after he used his grandmother's credit card to rent a room in Rocky Mount.

The sheriff said on Facebook that explosive material was found in the room, but there wasn't a bomb.

Authorities say Caeser has been AWOL from Fort Benning in Georgia since April 2 and Evans' family says she was trying to get her grandson to return to the Marines.

It wasn't known if Caeser had a lawyer.