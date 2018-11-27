Sheriff: 9-year-old arson of martial arts studio solved

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the people who set fire to a South Carolina martial arts studio, vandalizing it with racist graffiti nine years ago.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson says a tip earlier this year led investigators to re-examine the June 2009 fire at Pak's Martial Arts Center in Rock Hill.

Tolson said at a news conference 27-year-old Robert Lester and 24-year-old Catherine Neal were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and conspiracy.

Tolson refused to give details on how the old case was cracked or why the studio was targeted, saying there may be more arrests.

Daniel Pak runs the rebuilt studio with his father. He thanked police, saying he was anxious the perpetrators would attack again.

It wasn't known if Lester or Neal have lawyers.