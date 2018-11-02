Sexual predator recaptured after 12 days on the loose

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas authorities say a sexual predator has been recaptured 12 days after he didn't return to a mental health facility.

The Miami County Sheriff's office said 38-year-old Jason Michael Hale was taken into custody Friday in Ottawa.

The Kansas City Star reports Hale was convicted of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in Shawnee County in 2006. He was later found to be a sexually violent predator and committed to Larned State Hospital.

He was living at a transitional housing unit at the Osawatomie State Hospital. The sheriff says he didn't return after being dropped off at his job in Edgerton.

Before he was arrested, Paola police say Hale was seen in Gardner buying camping supplies, a bicycle and a mask of the character "Jason" from the Halloween movie.

