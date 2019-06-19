Sex offender missing from state hospital arrested

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — The Highway Patrol says it has arrested a sex offender who walked away from a civil commitment at the North Dakota State Hospital.

The patrol says Jerry Stewart was spotted walking along Highway 281 about 13 miles south of Jamestown about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Several motorists alerted authorities about the man. He was taken into custody without incident.

The 30-year-old Stewart walked away from the hospital Tuesday night. Capt. Bryan Niewind says the sex offender registry shows Stewart has violent tendencies and has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault.

The patrol says Stewart was civilly committed to the state hospital for chemical dependency issues.