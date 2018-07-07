Service planned for journalist known for community reporting

FILE - In this undated photo shows Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette. A memorial service is being held for Winters, one of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a shooting on June 28, 2018. The service for Winters of The Capital is scheduled for Saturday, July 7 in Annapolis.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A memorial service is being held for a reporter who was one of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a shooting last week.

The service for Wendi Winters of The Capital is scheduled for Saturday in Annapolis.

Winters wrote a wide variety of local news stories. Her contributions included columns such as "Teen of the Week" and "Home of the Week." She joined the newspaper's staff in May 2013 after more than 10 years as a freelancer.

Helen Smith Tarchalski, president of the Anne Arundel Music Teachers Association, knew Winters for years. She says former students of hers whom Winters had written about texted from as far away as South Africa and Germany on the day of the shooting to ask about her.