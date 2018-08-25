Sentencing set for man convicted in girlfriend's killing

PHOENIX (AP) — A Sept. 27 sentencing hearing is scheduled for a Phoenix man who pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of his girlfriend, whose body was found in Lake Pleasant.

Kodi Bowe had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 2017 death of 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson.

Bowe's brother, Maxx Bowe, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Nelson's death.

His trial is scheduled for late October.

Kerrie Jaye Quaintance has pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the case.

Police say investigators found blood evidence indicating foul play in the trailer where Nelson lived with Kodi Bowe.

That additional evidence led detectives to the Lake Pleasant area.