Sentencing delayed for woman convicted in overdose death

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state woman who pleaded guilty to causing an overdose death has asked the court to withdraw her plea, claiming she had ineffective counsel.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday that a judge has rescheduled the sentencing of 41-year-old Michelle Martinez to July 16 to give her time to get a new lawyer.

Martinez pleaded guilty in May to controlled substance homicide, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

She was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities say Martinez sold pills that contained the powerful opioid fentanyl to 40-year-old Ida Sylvester in May 2018.

Sylvester was found unresponsive in her home on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation the next morning.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com