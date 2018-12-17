Sentencing delayed for man convicted of Eudora bar shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Douglas County judge is weighing the sentence for a man convicted in a fatal shooting outside a Eudora bar.

Judge Peggy Kittel was scheduled to sentence 37-year-old Danny Queen on Monday for the death of 32-year-old Bo Hopson but instead took the matter under advisement.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Queen was convicted Aug. 1 of second-degree murder after Hopson was shot outside the D-Dubs Bar and Grill. Both men are from Eudora.

Hopson was working security at the bar when Queen was thrown out. While bar patrons tried to calm him down, Queen pulled out a handgun and shot Hopson.

Queen was also convicted of attempted second-degree murder and attempted voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say he tried to shoot two other bar patrons but his gun jammed.

