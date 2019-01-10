Sentencing delay for kennel operator in animal neglect case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed for a man who operated a western Iowa dog business where carcasses and dozens of malnourished dogs were found.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that a judge delayed the sentencing scheduled Wednesday for Dustin Young so authorities could complete a pre-sentence report. The new date: Feb. 13.

Pottawattamie County court records say Young pleaded guilty to 12 counts of animal neglect after prosecutors dismissed 28 more. The dogs and carcasses were discovered in May at Young Gunz Kennel , about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of Hancock.

Officials said the inside of the business was covered in animal urine and feces, and there was no food or water for the dogs.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com