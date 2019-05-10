Seattle shooting leaves at least 2 injured

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims.

In a Tweet, the department said there were multiple victims from the shooting Friday afternoon in the Central District. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.

No other information from police was immediately available.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Seattle Times that two victims, a 20-year-old man and 46-year-old man, were at the facility in satisfactory condition.