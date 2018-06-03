Seattle-area mom suspected of hurting baby

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — A Mountlake Terrace woman has been arrested on investigation of child assault after doctors found fractures on her baby's legs.

The Daily Herald reports the woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail last week but released on condition that she show up to her next court date.

Police were called to Seattle Children's Hospital in April after doctors reported signs of child abuse, including bruises on the baby's body.

The boy was taken into custody of state Child Protective Services.

Police reports show the boy's mother told medical staff that the boy had fallen out of bed. She later told detectives it may have happened at a checkup when a physician moved the child's leg for an immunization shot. The report shows that detectives doubted her story.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com