Search underway for inmate mistakenly released from jail

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from the King County Correctional Facility in downtown Seattle.

KIRO-TV reports that officials said 49-year-old Joseph Matthew Tremato was arrested on drug and burglary charges.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tremato was being escorted in the facility. They say he concealed his identity with a group of inmates being escorted to release. He was processed and left the facility at 4:30 p.m.

After doing a headcount, the facility discovered he was missing. Tremato was recorded on video leaving the facility on foot.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a large black ink tattoo on the back of his head with the word "ZOOM."

Tremato is believed to be in the Seattle area.

Officials are conducting an internal investigation.

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html