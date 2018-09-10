Search for shooter's motive continues in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Investigators will continue this week trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire in a downtown high-rise.

Four people, including the gunman, were killed Sept. 6. Two gunshot victims were listed Sunday in fair condition. One had been initially admitted in critical condition last Thursday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting last Thursday morning inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building. Police say he had some 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn't explained his attack.

Meanwhile, a local T-shirt company has produced a "Cincy Strong" shirt to benefit victims and first responders.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that the company expects to raise more than $10,000.