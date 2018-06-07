Search for assault defendant suspended in Waukesha County

TOWN OF EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — The search for a Waukesha County man described as armed and dangerous has been suspended.

Sheriff Eric Severson says he believes Jonathan Pogreba is no longer in southeastern Wisconsin. Authorities had been looking for Pogreba after a domestic disturbance Tuesday in Eagle.

A criminal complaint says Pogreba pointed a handgun at his wife and assaulted her. The complaint says the couple's 16-year-old son fired a shotgun at his father.

WISN-TV says Pogreba is charged with second-degree endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery. Court records do not list an attorney.

Severson says there were 80 to 100 law enforcement officers involved in the search for Pogreba. The Palmyra-Eagle school district called off classes Wednesday because of the search.

