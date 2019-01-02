School teacher accused of giving teens pot, alcohol at party

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school teacher has been accused of hosting a New Year's party where children were smoking marijuana and drinking alcoholic beverages.

News outlets cite a Mount Washington police arrest report as saying 36-year-old Lindsey Lewis was taken into custody early Tuesday.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy says Lewis is a special education teacher at Phoenix School of Discovery in Lyndon, and the district is examining the situation.

The arrest report says officers were sent to the home after neighbors called complaining about "teenagers at a party next door" who "tore up" their property pulling in and out of the driveway. Police say Lewis told officers she was the adult presiding. At least 40 people were inside.

It is unclear if Lewis has a lawyer who could comment.