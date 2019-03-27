San Francisco settles lawsuit over fatal police shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will pay an undisclosed amount to the mother of a man fatally shot in 2015 by five police officers to settle a lawsuit over his death.

John Burris, an attorney for Mario Wood's mother, tells the San Francisco Chronicle the amount of the settlement and other terms will remain confidential until the Police Commission and the Board of Supervisors approves them.

The shooting of Woods, a 26-year-old black man suspected in a stabbing, was caught on video and sparked protests that led to the resignation of Police Chief Greg Suhr.

An autopsy of found Woods shot 20 times, many of them from behind. It also found drugs in his system.

John Cote, spokesman for City Attorney Dennis Herrera, says the officers' response was consistent with their training and in accordance with the law.

