Salem police investigate death of woman in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A homicide investigation was launched after a woman was found dead inside a home in Salem, Oregon.

KOIN-TV reports the Salem Police Department said officers were sent to the home around 11 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a stabbing.

They found a 55-year-old woman already dead inside. She was later identified as LeAnn Baty.

Police said Derek Beaton of Salem was arrested at the scene and booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Beaton is due in court on Tuesday.

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/