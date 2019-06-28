SC man arrested, accused of embezzling from Town of Pacolet

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A Spartanburg business man is accused of pocketing more than $500,000 paid to him by the Town of Pacolet to refurbish and repurpose an aging mill building.

The State Law Enforcement Division arrested 64-year-old Callis Anderson on Thursday on charges including embezzling $10,000 or more and failure to pay employees. It's unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Pacolet contracted with the Anderson Group in June 2014 to convert a disused mill building into a multipurpose community center. Over the next three years, the town paid the construction company $568,360 for work that has never been completed.

Arrest warrants indicate Anderson used the funds for "personal use and gain."

Mayor Michael Meissner says he's hopeful the charges are the first step toward restitution for the town.

___

