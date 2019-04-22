S Carolina man charged in boating wreck that killed woman

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged in a boating wreck that killed a 19-year-old and injured several other people.

News outlets report Paul Murdaugh has been indicted on charges of boating under the influence causing death and great bodily injury. Murdaugh, Mallory Beach and others were on a boat in February that crashed into the Archer's Creek Bridge. Beach's body was found about a week later.

Authorities didn't take the boat occupants' blood alcohol levels. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources says it wasn't clear who was driving.

Murdaugh's family has long been involved in the area's justice system. Beach's mother, Renee, is suing them, alleging the boat occupants were drinking on a private island owned by the Murdaughs.