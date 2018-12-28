S. Carolina assistant principal pleads guilty to sex charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former assistant principal at a South Carolina high school accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

News outlets reported Dawn Proffitt Diimmler pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was sentenced to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.

Diimmler worked at Airport High School in West Columbia when she was accused of having a relationship with a 19-year-old student.

Police in Cayce and Columbia each charged Diimmler in February with one count of sexual battery with a student, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Diimmler was fired in February for the relationship that police say occurred in 2017.

It's a crime for school personnel to have sex with a student, regardless of the student's age.