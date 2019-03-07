Russian woman convicted of parental kidnapping, extortion

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 38-year-old Russian woman has been convicted of taking her child out of the U.S. and keeping the child away from the father in Kansas.

A federal jury convicted Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley on Wednesday of one count of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money from the child's father.

Prosecutors said Mobley took a child to Russia in April 2014 even though the father, Brian Mobley, was awarded joint custody when the couple began divorce proceedings.

The child has not returned to the United States.

Brian Mobley was able to communicate with the child only by cell phone and Skype between April 2014 and November 2016. His ex-wife told Brian Mobley he needed to send her money in order to see the child.