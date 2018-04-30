Rural Missouri man charged in death of secret lover

MIDDLE GROVE, Mo. (AP) — A rural northeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing a woman with whom he had a secret romance two days before their wedding.

Fifty-one-year-old James Addie of Monroe County is accused of killing 35-year-old Molly Watson of Huntsville. Her body was found Friday night near a creek bed. The cause of death remains under investigation but police say wounds were consistent with blunt force trauma.

A probable cause statement says Addie told investigators that he has been married for 22 years but had planned to marry Watson on Sunday. Authorities believe Addie and Watson had been secretly dating for seven years.

Police say tire tracks near the body matched Addie's Mercury Sable.

Addie is jailed on $500,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.