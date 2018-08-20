Ex-Senate president's spouse admits making crank phone calls

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has pleaded guilty to placing harassing phone calls to a treatment facility where he was a patient.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says Bryon Hefner was sentenced Monday to one year of probation. Hefner pleaded guilty in Concord District Court to making annoying phone calls and criminal harassment. He faces sexual assault and other charges in a separate case.

Prosecutors say Hefner used internet-based websites to place calls to the facility in Lincoln while he was receiving mental health and substance abuse treatment in December and January.

The Boston Globe reports Hefner's lawyer told the court Hefner felt his life "spiraling out of control" when the calls were made.

Initial reports several men had accused Hefner of sexual assault or harassment led to Rosenberg's decision to step down.