Romania investigates after journalist's car is set alight

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities are investigating after a journalist's car was set on fire in the southwestern city of Timisoara. Nobody was injured.

Journalist Dragos Bota told the Associated Press on Sunday the fire that happened at night was "a Mafia-style act of intimidation."

Emergency services spokesman Andrei Zitac said seven firefighters intervened early Saturday to extinguish the blaze.

Bota, whose reports in pressalert.ro have angered local authorities, said he had been working on a story about an adviser to the city's mayor, Nicolae Robu.

Robu called for a thorough investigation into the fire, saying the city's reputation was at stake.

He says "Timisoara must remain a city of law, a city where there is freedom." He was also critical of Bota, accusing him of "libeling me for years."