Rock Springs student arrested for distributing drug

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A Rock Springs high school student has been arrested on a felony drug distribution charge after several other students overdosed on an opioid treatment drug.

The Rock Springs Police Department says several students were treated at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for overdoses from a drug that can cause nausea, vomiting and breathing problems.

KTWO-AM reports that following an investigation, one male student was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Four other students were charged with use of a controlled substance.

Police say all the students involved are juveniles and their names cannot be released.

The case remains under investigation.

