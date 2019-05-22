Rochester property owner Robert Morgan indicted for fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Prominent upstate New York landlord Robert Morgan is charged in a 114-count federal indictment with defrauding banks and insurance companies out of millions of dollars by inflating property values and insurance claims while managing his expansive real estate portfolio.

The indictment also names Morgan's son, Todd Morgan, and two other principals of Pittsford-based Morgan Management, LLC.

All pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Todd Morgan's attorney, David Rothenberg, declined comment. Robert Morgan's lawyer wasn't available by phone.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of $267.3 million and multiple apartment complexes in upstate New York and Pennsylvania. The charges come a year after the indictments of three other company principals, who have since pleaded guilty.

According to his website , Morgan's portfolio contains more than 140 properties and 34,000 units in 14 states.